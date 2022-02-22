Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.
BELOIT—The Beloit Fire Department says it will receive increased grant funding this year to support training and equipment upgrades following a state allocation of federal pandemic aid to support first responders across Wisconsin.
In his State of the State address, Democratic Governor Tony Evers announced a plan that would allocate a portion from $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards the state’s Funding Assistance Program (FAP) that provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers.
Of the $20 million, $8 million will boost funding in the statewide FAP with the remaining $12 million to provide one-time grants for EMS providers that do not qualify for the statewide program.
Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Murray said the department typically receives FAP grant funding, but noted that this year’s allocation would be larger due to the pandemic assistance.
“That money goes toward education and EMS equipment for the department,” Murray said.
The exact amount given to Beloit from the ARPA allocation was not available as of press time Tuesday. Janesville Fire Department command staff did not immediately respond to request for comment regarding whether or not the department had received increase grant dollars.
Evers said the funding is needed because there has been a gradual reduction in statewide aid to communities.
Evers said aid from the state was cut by more than 9% while public safety costs have increased more than 16% since 2011. Between these rising costs and lack of available staffing, some have even gone without ambulance services, left with no other option but to hope and rely upon neighboring providers.
“We’ve expanded access to telehealth services, protected healthcare for Wisconsinites who have pre-existing conditions, and worked to reduce the costs of prescription drug prices,” Evers said during his address. “But we also know that there is great need for emergency services and responders in our rural communities.”
For 2022, the Beloit Fire Department received an additional $15,765 in intergovernmental aid, bringing its state aid total to $84,695, an increase of 22.8%, 2022 City of Beloit budget data shows.