BELOIT—St. John’s Lutheran School, 1000 Bluff St., will have in-person learning this fall as it prepares for double the enrollment.
Principal Isiah King said operating safely should be workable for St. John’s which only has 10 to 12 children per class. School is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.
“St. John’s will welcome staff and students back in person with social distancing guidelines being followed,” King said.
The school, operated by Lutheran Urban Mission Initiative (LUMIN), has 50 students already enrolled for this fall, up from 24 last fall. It’s the second year for the school which is part of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program and accepts school vouchers.
Out of the 50 students, 32 receive vouchers and the remaining students receive scholarships through the LUMIN network. The school offers classes in grades 4K through fifth grade.
King said the school has children who previously attended the School District of Beloit as well as Rock County Christian School and the Delavan-Darien School District.
Seventy percent of its students increased their MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) test scores from the fall to the winter, meeting their academic goals.
“We saw a lot of progress and have testimonials,” King said. “Parents like the small class size and the active response they receive if their kids are dealing with issues.”
King said he’s always in classrooms and regularly accessible.
When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in school closure, students were offered Chromebooks with teachers offering online lessons in addition to daily communication with parents.
One staff member agreed to babysit a child when the child’s parent, a single mom, had to return to work.
King said the school has lots of exciting news. The LUMIN network is piloting the Opportunity Academy, a career-based academy based around STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming. While it’s being done at the middle school level in Milwaukee schools, King wants to do it at the elementary level in Beloit. This past year he had third and fourth graders going to CareerTek to learn about career opportunities and this year hopes to do career exploration with third through fifth graders. St. John’s will also continue its partnership with Junior Achievement to learn more about business.
Thanks to a new partnership with Wisconsin Reading Corps, funded through Americorps, the school has hired two part-time reading tutors to work one-on-one with students in 4K through third grade.
King said registration for this fall is still open.
