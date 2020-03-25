JANESVILLE - SSM Health has closed its pharmacy/prescription center areas and are asking people to use a curbside pick-up service to obtain their medications.
The action is being taken to comply with efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.
Patients are asked to call the pharmacy/prescription center to arrange curbside pick-up or free-of-charge delivery based on how urgently the medication is needed.
Phone number to call include:
SSM Health Dean Medical Group, 3200 E. Racine St., Janesville, 608- 371-8100
SSM Health Clinic Pharmacy, 515 22nd Ave., Monroe, 608-325-3111
SSM Health Fort Atkinson Pharmacy is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.