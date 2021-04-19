JANESVILLE - SSM Health Wisconsin reached a milestone over the weekend, by administering its 200,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination effort began in late December after the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Madison. Thanks to strategic planning and the mobilization of hundreds of workers, vaccination rates have continued to climb. It took the organization 12 weeks to administer 100,000 doses of vaccine. SSM Health reached 200,000 doses only about six weeks later.
“I’m so proud of the efficiency we’ve been able to achieve, and it’s all thanks to the collaborative efforts of so many individuals and teams,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health VP of Pharmacy Services. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the diverse group of SSM Health employees who have pulled together, along with our volunteer vaccinators and community partners like county health departments and emergency service workers.”
SSM Health is administering vaccines at 18 clinic and hospital sites across south-central Wisconsin. It has held 22 mobile vaccine clinics at places like schools, large business sites and restaurants. Large scale community-based clinic events have offered another new option for people to be immunized in places that are convenient for them.