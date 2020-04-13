Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County on Monday, as Wisconsin public health officials announced that it appeared the state was slowing the spread of the virus through social distancing measures.
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported the lowest day-to-day increase in cases in nearly three weeks. Across Wisconsin, 3,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 154 deaths were reported Monday by DHS, an increase of 87 cases and 10 deaths from Sunday. A total of 993 cases (29% of Wisconsin cases) reported to DHS have resulted in hospitalizations. In total, 36,769 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
“We have actually seen a decrease in the exponential growth as the result of Safer at Home,” DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said Monday in a teleconference with reporters. “We are flattening the curve.”
Sixty COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rock County, with 1,002 tests coming back negative, DHS data shows. Of the 60 cases in Rock County, the county now has a rate of 37.1 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to DHS data.
The Rock County Public Health Department announced a recreational travel advisory on Monday to help protect the community in response to concerns about unnecessary travel to Rock County for leisure or recreational purposes during the public health emergency. Non-essential stays include camping, stays at hotels or motels or staying with friends and family, if the intent is for leisure or recreational purposes. People with vacation homes or second homes in Rock County should stay home at their permanent residence, the health department advisory said.
In counties neighboring Rock County, 340 cases and 12 deaths (six new cases and no deaths from Sunday) have been reported in Dane County; 38 cases (one new case) and no deaths in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County (no new cases from Sunday), DHS data shows.
Gov. Tony Evers announced plans on Saturday, April 11 to develop a second alternative care facility at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases that push hospital resources beyond capacity.
Evers also put out a call over the weekend seeking healthcare volunteers to help in the event of case spike. The call for volunteers establishes the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry. Both active and retired healthcare professionals can volunteer for critical clinical roles by entering their information into the WEAVR, a secure, password-protected, web-based volunteer registration system for healthcare and behavioral health professionals. Individuals who are not licensed professionals are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer for non-clinical support positions.
Wisconsin health officials say COVID-19 cases and deaths could peak in late April and early May.
Across the state line in Winnebago County, eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported Monday by the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) from Sunday.
In total, 113 confirmed cases and seven deaths have been reported.
“We continue to monitor the situation and where particular hotspots are and areas of concern have been,” said WCHD Director Sandra Martell.
At a media briefing on Monday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced a COVID-19 donation center in partnership with the Salvation Army and local groups. Donations of personal protective equipment, paper products, cleaning and laundry supplies will be accepted at the former Circuit City, 5460 E. State St., in Rockford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those making donations will be asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers wearing protective gear will collect the items, Haney said.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 13 and one death (four new cases); 34 cases and one death in DeKalb County (no new cases); 26 cases (eight additional cases) in Ogle County, eight in Stephenson County (no new cases) and 245 cases in McHenry County with seven deaths (16 new cases and one additional death), from Sunday to Monday reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, 22,025 confirmed cases and 794 deaths were reported on Monday by the IDPH, an increase of 1,173 new cases and 74 deaths from Sunday.
