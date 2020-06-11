BELOIT—Beloit resident Penny Oleston is nearing 1,000 fabric masks sewn for residents, businesses and first responders, with no signs of stopping as masking guidelines remain in place at many locations across the Stateline Area.
Oleston started making masks in early April after she realized she could use her sewing talents for good. She has not charged anyone for her mask making services.
“I wanted to do my part and my daughter is a nurse at Mercy (hospital) in Janesville,” Oleston said. “I wanted to make sure she was protected and it blossomed from there. I’ve been trying to help anyone I can who needs a mask. I want to make sure everyone is staying safe.”
Oleston’s masks come with a custom hand-written note on the back of a colorful paper heart. She’s helped spread the love around Beloit and Janesville businesses. She donated nearly 300 masks to Saint Mary’s Hospital and 150 to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.
“I dug out my sewing machine and I had tons of quilting fabric I never got to, so I sat down and started making the masks,” she said. “It was something that I wanted to do. It’s about paying it forward.”
Since she started making masks, Oleston said many people who’ve received her masks have reached out to her to show gratitude.
“I’m not in this for the recognition,” she added. “A lot of people have thanked me a lot and said that I did good work and there’s been other people who have asked for masks through the people that I have given masks.”
In these uncertain and divisive times, Oleston said she hopes her small gesture of kindness would help spark more love in the world.
“Everyone needs a little encouragement. There is so much hate going on in the world right now and it’s easier to spread kindness than hate,” Oleston said. “I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and the world starts finding more love instead.”
