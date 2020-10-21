ROSCOE — “It’s a life saver.”
That’s how Gary Welden of Roscoe explains the Pedaling for Parkinson program at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch. The class, along with boxing and swimming, has helped him keep Parkinson’s disease symptoms at bay as he works to stay mobile and flexible.
The spin classes, held Mondays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m. starting in November, are a vigorous cycling workout for those with Parkinson’s disease and is believed to reduce symptoms by 35%.
Because of the benefits of the class, the Roscoe branch is running a Spin-a-Thon on Nov. 15 to raise awareness and support for its Pedaling for Parkinson program. All proceeds from the spin-a-thon will help fund the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class and allow it to keep the cost of the program minimal. The Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch is at 9901 Main St., Roscoe.
Last year the Spin-a-Thon raised $1,800 and organizers are hoping to improve on that amount this year. People can select one to five classes for $15 per class to participate in or can make a donation, according to Roscoe Wellness Coordinator Cortnee Dusing.
On Nov. 15 attendees can selection from the following classes: 8—8:45 a.m.; 9—9:45 a.m.; 10—10:45 a.m; 11—11:45 a.m. and noon—12:45 p.m.
“Get a great workout and at only $15 a class, you can support a great cause,” Dusing said.
Fitness instructor Stacy Hill said this year’s Spin-a-Thon will include some prizes and drawings.
“Everyone leaves with a gift for doing it,” she said.
Dusing and Hill said some supporters are planning on spinning in all five classes.
The Pedaling for Parkinson’s program has helped several people ward off disease symptoms for years and increase health.
George Vestal, who has been battling Parkinson’s for 30 years, finds he can walk better as soon as his class is done. It also helps with balance and sharpens his reflexes which helps him prevent falls.
“You get around better, you feel better,” Vestal said.
He’s been coming to the Roscoe class for eight years, and enjoys the socialization with his classmates. Having delivered newspapers on his bicycle as a teenager, he said cycling for him is an old friend. In addition to cycling twice a week, he does boxing twice a week in Rockford.
One woman in the class said she was glad the YMCA had reopened the class as her symptoms got worse when it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in the spring.
Welden agreed he was glad the pedaling is back. Although he gains benefits from all his activities, such as fully engaging all muscles in boxing, he said pedaling “is a tough workout.”
The class is held in the gym with bicycles spaced at least 6 feet apart and other safety protocols in place.
For more information visit: https://www.statelineymca.org/locations/roscoe-branch