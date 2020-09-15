BELOIT — The increase in COVID-19 cases locally could be attributed in-part to people celebrating the end of summer as people interact with those outside of their typical social circles, according to Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
“We’re seeing higher incidence of positive cases, but the level of the severity of illness has dropped off,” McKevett said.
On Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, McKevett said the health system administered 120 COVID-19 tests, which was one of the highest numbers for tests in a single day.
McKevett said the success of current treatment options for COVID-19 could be tied to keeping the severity of cases lower compared to the spring when a greater number of hospitalizations were reported.
A total of three patients remain hospitalized in Beloit due to COVID-19, with all cases having underlying health conditions, McKevett said. Countywide, 11 hospitalizations due to the virus were reported on Tuesday. That figure is down from 27 hospitalizations across Rock County that was reported on May 26.
From Aug. 15 to Tuesday, Rock County has recorded 586 COVID-19 cases compared to 374 cases from July 15 to Aug. 15, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
McKevett said the state had contacted the health system regarding logistics needed to administer a vaccine once an immunization became available.
“We believe that is a good sign,” McKevett said. “We continue to track the progress of a vaccine and we are starting to think about how we would prepare for that when it becomes available.”
With many schools getting back in session, McKevett said the health system was ready to offer testing to districts in the Stateline Area, referencing the complete testing of all Beloit College faculty. The health system works closely with schools regarding plans to ensure safety for students and staff.