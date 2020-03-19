SOUTH BELOIT - The South Beloit City Council approved actions Thursday that was in response to the evolving situations surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.
The council approved an ordinance that will suspend the city's practice of charging late fees for overdue sewer bills and the city will suspend water service disconnect orders for those who are late with sewer bill payments.
The ordinance also gives special emergency powers to the mayor, in keeping with state and federal responses to the virus. An example of a possible power the mayor may exercise would be imposing a curfew.
In a separate action, South Beloit Fire Chief Michael Davenport suspended open burning of yard waste in the city in light of the COVID-19 virus, which can cause respiratory problems.
