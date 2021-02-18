SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit School District teachers received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 29, and are set to receive their second dose on Feb. 26, according to Superintendent Scott Fisher in an interview Tuesday.
Fisher gave updates on the vaccination process for staff as well as the successes of the district which pursued in-person learning in a challenging year.
He said staff, including a pharmacist with the Winnebago County Health Department, came to the South Beloit High School gym on Jan. 29 for the first vaccination event, which ran from 2:30—4:30 p.m. Three school district nurses assisted in providing the vaccinations after receiving training, and health department personnel on site entered the information on those vaccinated in a federal database.
Fisher said 114 people from the district, or 71% of staff, took the vaccine.
“We did not require it. It was optional,” Fisher said.
The event was also open to South Beloit Police Department staff and category 1B of South Beloit city employees.
Fisher said Tuesday marked the district’s 111th day of in-person learning. There was a three-week pause where the district went virtual from Thanksgiving to Dec. 18 and a two-week break at the high school in October due to the number of COVID-19 cases. However, school has carried on in person otherwise with little disruption.
“Around 80% of students are now back for in-person instruction,” Fisher said.
Since Aug. 17 there have been COVID-19 cases at the following schools: Clark Elementary, 8; Riverview Elementary, 5; Blackhawk School, 5; South Beloit Junior High, 7; and South Beloit High School, 16.
When staff were out due to having COVID-19 or being exposed, he said paraeducators filled in.
“A lot of our paraeducators have substitute teaching licenses, and we could cover shortages with certified staff,” Fisher said.
Fisher said the high school continues to have success with its programs preparing students for college and careers. He said 70% of South Beloit seniors graduate with college credits or credentials beyond their high school diploma.
Out of the graduating seniors, there are eight seniors out of 58 who are graduating with an associate’s degree as part of the running start program with Rock Valley College.
There are 11 students in the trades and healthcare program at Blackhawk Technical College (BTC).
“Six seniors will graduate with credits at BTC. There are five juniors in the program as well,” Fisher said.
South Beloit High School offers two English classes and a biology class from Rock Valley College for dual credit.
Next year those at the district are planning to expand dual credit programs at BTC to sophomores and juniors who qualify.
Despite the pandemic, students have been active giving to others.
Fisher said elementary schools made and donated over 500 Valentine Cards for seniors living in assisted living centers through a program sponsored by Illinois State Sen. Dave Severson.
“He sent out an email asking schools to make Valentine’s Day cards and we turned it over to our art teacher who did a marvelous job,” Fisher said.