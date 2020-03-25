SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit School District launches online and distance learning on Monday as it continues to offer daily breakfasts and lunches to students and pantry offerings to families in need.
Superintendent Scott Fisher said teachers are preparing online lessons for students and will be responding to emails from students.
Students who do not have access to the internet or an internet-capable device can either pick up the curriculum in paper form at the schools and/or borrow a device from the district to use. The learning model, Fisher said, is considered a hybrid of online and paper which is hoped to be equitable to families.
Principals, considered essential personnel, will be stationed in their school buildings and available for phone calls. The principals will connect families with devices and/or paper packets or other resources.
“We are going to coordinate the best we can, going from one education system to another,” Fisher said. “We are focusing on keeping basic skill levels up so when we come back to school kids will be where we left off.”
Fisher noted the special education department has developed materials to address individual education plan needs.
The food pantry at Blackhawk Junior High which typically is open every other Wednesday, will be open every Wednesday starting on March 25 from 5—6 p.m. Volunteers will bring boxes of food to vehicles in a drive-through fashion. Anyone who needs food will be served.
Fisher said teachers and social workers have stepped up to keep the pantry running. Because students typically volunteer and have been unable to do so, police and fire personnel as well as South Beloit city councilors have been pitching in to help.
The school district also has been running a drive-up box lunch and breakfast program at South Beloit High School for the last two weeks. From 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. every weekday. It typically gives out around 80 lunches and breakfasts a day. On Wednesday, staff including Fisher were also giving out jump ropes for families.
