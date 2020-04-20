SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl joined with four other mayors in northern Illinois, calling for the reopening of business at the beginning of May.
However, he said while his intent was to support small business and local communities, the action became more political than he anticipated.
Rehl said he signed the letter that was sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker calling for a common sense approach to reopening businesses. The letter also was signed by mayors of Machesney Park, Loves Park, Cherry Valley and Durand.
“It turned into more of a political thing than I intended,” Rehl said. “My thing was, there didn’t seem to be any plan for reopening small business. The focus of course is on health, but there needs to be a parallel plan for business.”
He said he wanted to show support for other communities. He noted that Loves Park has no property tax, so it relies heavily on sales tax revenue to fund the services to residents.
The letter to the Illinois governor also points out that large, nationwide retailers have been able to remain open while practicing social distancing, and small businesses should be allowed to reopen if the same common sense practices are followed.
“That’s a big part of it—common sense. It just seems very unfair,” Rehl said, noting some businesses have remained open and others have been closed.
Pritzker had issued the stay-at-home executive order and the closing of non-essential businesses which originally was to be lifted on April 7. However, he extended the order until April 30. Pritzker has not indicated as of yet if he will extend the order.
Rehl said many businesses will need to make some changes in order to reopen in the new environment.
“I am not real concerned about businesses opening right now. I just want a plan—what are the rules?” he said.
