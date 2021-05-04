SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit High School will be hosting two in-person graduation ceremonies this month—one for the class of 2021 and one for the class of 2020.
Superintendent Scott Fisher said the last day of school was March 13, 2020 for last year’s graduating seniors. But, the pandemic did not allow them to walk across the auditorium stage to accept their diplomas in person.
“They lost everything. We wanted them to have a day when they would be honored. They earned it,” Fisher said. “We always wanted to have an in-person ceremony.”
When COVID-19 started, those with the district thought they could do something in December or January, but the pandemic continued through the winter. The district received approval for its ceremonies from the Winnebago County Health Department with some restrictions.
“We are very excited. You don’t usually get a chance to have a large number of your graduating class to come back a year later,” said South Beloit High School Principal Jeremy Schaaf. “We will see how everyone has grown and hear new stories about their lives. It’s an added layer of excitement.”
At 11 a.m. on May 15, the class of 2020 will be returning for their in-person ceremony. Both events will also be streamed live via a link on the school district website at www.sb320.org. Both ceremonies will be held at the South Beloit High School gym.
“The district wanted to say ‘congratulations’ properly and will be holding a traditional graduation ceremony,” Fisher added.
Because of the smaller size of the 2020 class, Schaaf said students will be given eight tickets apiece. Students will get four tickets apiece for the 2021 graduation ceremony.
At 11 a.m. on May 22, the class of 2021 will have its in-person graduation ceremony on its traditional date.
For the class of 2020 graduation, the speaker is alumni Ryan Adleman, who works for Blackhawk Bank as Assistant Vice President of Treasury Management. Adelamn is active in the community through the United Way and the Rockford Rescue Mission. He is a trustee for the South Beloit Public Library and serves on South Beloit City Council as commissioner of streets and public improvement.
There are 51 graduates in the 2020 class, with 38 coming back for the ceremony as of Tuesday.
The 2021 class speaker is Dr. Jillian Reich who reopened Reich Chiropractic Clinic, a family business.
The final class speakers for 2021 are still being determined based on GPA and other factors. The graduation 2021 class is hovering at about 66-68 students.
Fisher said the South Beloit School District continues to offer in-person and remote learning. Up to almost 88 percent of students are attending in-person learning.