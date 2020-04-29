SOUTH BELOIT - The South Beloit Firefighters Association Corn Boil has been canceled for this year.
The event, which usually features children's games, bounce houses, food and activities, usually is held in August.
A message on the South Beloit Fire Department Facebook page stated social distancing rules will most likely still be in place in August. It also said the event is largely funded by donations from businesses, and the association could not ask businesses to donate after the challenges they have gone through this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.