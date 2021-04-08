SOUTH BELOIT — The City of South Beloit has tentative plans to re-open South Beloit City Park on May 1.
“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be things like the park opening that will make the city come alive again,” said Mayor Ted Rehl. “The park reopening is going to begin to restore a sense of normality for the city. Many constituents do use the park. It will take some of the complexity off of recovery and give us something to hang onto.”
South Beloit City Park has been flooded for nearly three years due to high ground water.
Fortunately, Rehl said those who visit the park on May 1 or after won’t notice much difference in its appearance.
“There are a couple buildings that need to be taken down which are in poor shape, but for the most part, it should look like it did before,” Rehl said.
The tennis courts will be cleaned up and the drive-able parts are being swept this month. The playground will be cleaned last.
There are areas of land missing grass due to the flooding. At Monday’s city council meeting, Rehl said the city council heard a presentation from a company about broadcast seeding.
Tom Woodard of Ultragreen, gave a presentation on hydroseeding to restore grass in areas left bare in the park due to the flooding. He said after application, grass should start sprouting in five to seven days and there could be grass to walk on in four to five weeks. He estimated the cost of reseeding areas of the park at $2,000 to $2,500 per acre.
Although the grassy areas don’t look too bad, after two years being submerged underwater Rehl said it’s unknown what is underground.
“We want to put some healthy grass in there that brings nutrients back into the ground,” Rehl said.
The concern over broadcast seeding is the cost.
Rehl said the city needs to explore some other options and determine if there might be more cost-effective ways of addressing the issue.
The parks department will be looking into the issue further and coming up with a plan and options for the park to present to the full board at an upcoming meeting.
Meanwhile, Rehl said community members should get out and enjoy the park on May 1.
They can fish, hike, play tennis and pickle ball and swing and slide,” he said.