SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council voted to support three businesses’ applications for Downstate Stabilization Grants.
A total of $20 million in Community Development Block Grant funds is available to businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The funds can be used for employee wages, supplies, rent, utilities and other capital expenses. No more than $25,000 is available to any single business.
Bean Shoe Service applied for $4,346 in grant funds while the Captain’s Galley restaurant and the Coral Cove Family Fun Center each applied for the maximum funds allowed of $25,000.
Businesses that qualify for the grant funds cannot be located in a flood plain. Qualifying businesses must not have changed ownership in the last three years. The businesses must have at least one employee other than the owner or a co-owner. It the business currently is open, it must remain open for at least 60 after receiving grant funds. If the business currently is closed, it must open within a year of receiving grant funds.
Grant applications are reviewed by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
Council members said the city still is accepting applications for grant funds from businesses. Information on grant fund applications can be found on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.
