BELOIT—Firefighters in Beloit will be able to use a recreational vehicle (RV) to keep their families safe during the COVID-19 crisis after a donation by a local business.
The Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 union contacted Mark Finnegan of Finnegan’s RV in South Beloit after some Beloit fire staff were concerned about coming in contact with possible COVID-19 patients during emergency responses and possibly exposing their family members, some of whom have compromised immune systems, to the virus.
Finnegan said it “took less than three seconds” to say ‘yes’ to helping out the concerned first responders.
“It’s a no-brainer to help them out,” Finnegan said. “We need to do whatever we can to make sure the first responders and their families are safe.”
The RV will be used as temporary housing for those staffing Station 2, according to a union Facebook post regarding the donation.
Finnegan also donated an RV to the South Beloit Fire Department last month.
In South Beloit, the RV will be used to house relief emergency medical personnel if an ambulance crew is quarantined.
Any staff under quarantine would stay at the station, away from other personnel with access to dining and restroom facilities.
South Beloit Chief Mike Davenport said as of Monday, no fire staff have been instructed to isolate due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
