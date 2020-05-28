SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit bars and restaurants will be able to serve alcoholic drinks outside beginning today, but indoor seating still is not allowed under order of the Illinois governor.
The South Beloit City Council approved suspending sections of the city ordinance that prohibits serving alcoholic beverages during a special meeting Thursday.
The ordinance allows bars and restaurants to serve food and alcoholic beverages in their parking lots or in open spaces that are part of the business’ property. However, there can be no more than six people seated at one table and the tables have to be 6 feet apart. Wait staff must wear face masks when interacting with customers.
Businesses that want to serve food and alcohol outside must submit a plan at City Hall, which will be reviewed by Mayor Ted Rehl and Police Chief Adam Truman. The plan should include seating arrangements for customers and any service areas that are outdoors.
The requirements in the ordinance were drafted with the advice and direction from the Winnebago County Health Department.
Allowing bars and restaurants to serve customers outdoors is part of the third phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan for the state. The fourth phase of the plan, which would include allowing indoor seating of customers, is scheduled to go into effect on June 26.
“Half of us will be broke by then,” one business owner who attended Thursday’s meeting said about the date for Phase 4 of the plan.
He said he lost about 75% of his business as of Thursday when bars and restaurants in Beloit were allowed to reopen.
Rehl said he understands the hardship businesses are going through, but he noted the city has no authority to close any business, nor does it have the authority to allow businesses to reopen in defiance of the governor’s order.
City council members also considered a second ordinance, which acknowledged that some businesses would reopen, but gave guidance as to how many customers should be allowed indoors at a business. The council decided to table that ordinance until Monday’s regular council meeting because members wanted more clarity on legal issues and if the ordinance would be seen as a violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order.
