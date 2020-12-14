BELOIT — School officials are using “multiple options” to measure how engaged students are in their lessons while learning at home, interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said.
At the request of the Beloit Daily News, the school district provided data on engagement of students in every grade level at every school. It was not clear, however, if all the schools were measuring engagement the same way.
“There are multiple options for measuring engagement in distance learning (synchronous and asynchronous) settings,” Keyser wrote in an email to the Daily News.
Some of these examples he cited include:
- Submission or completion of assignment, module, exam.
- Weekly progress reports.
- Being present during synchronous event(s).
- Evidence that student accessed the event (if recorded).
- Pacing charts or adequate course progress.
- Daily check-in with the student.
The Daily News requested data on the percentage of students engaged during distance learning after Keyser in mid-October gave a presentation to the school board about only a few schools. On Tuesday night, the school board will be considering a plan by Keyser which includes a menu of potential reopening plans.
Principals from all 12 schools in the School District of Beloit responded to the Daily News’ request for the data, with data ranging from early October through November.
The numbers are estimates. Some of the figures only measure live instruction and might not include small numbers of students doing paper/textbook work only.
Some of the elementary schools, such as Todd and Hackett, had 100% participation in 3K, which is not included in the overall figure for students in 4K through third grades.
The Beloit School District began distance-only learning during the pandemic last spring.
March 13 was the last day of in-person classes, followed by two weeks worth of remote learning resources available for students on the district’s website. Spring break ran from March 30 to April 3, with a full distance learning curriculum launching on April 6.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22. Students are given district-issued iPads and in some cases hot spots to do their work virtually. Students also are allowed to use paper and textbooks and to turn in their work if necessary.