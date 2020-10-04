Area school districts such as Clinton and Turner have already presented their 2020-2021 proposed budgets to the public and Blackhawk Technical College has approved its budget.
The Beloit and Parkview school districts will be giving public budget presentations for the first time in the coming days.
The School District of Beloit will present its preliminary budget to a committee on Oct. 6.
The budget presentation is later than normal, however it is still within the timelines of the statutes, according to Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
“Unfortunately, planning and budget work, much like many other items, have been affected and altered by the ‘new normal’ surrounding COVID,” Keyser said.
The Parkview School District in Orfordville is on track to approve its upcoming budget. Each year, the district finalizes its budget plans by the third week in October. Business Manager Tray Case said she was crunching the numbers during the final week of September, with plans to publicize the proposed budget by Oct. 8. After that, Case said the district plans to bring a final budget document before the Board of Education for approval on Oct. 19.
At the Clinton School District, the preliminary budget was presented at the board meeting on Sept. 2 and the budget hearing and annual meeting will be held on Oct. 21, according to Director of Business Services Sarah Duncan.
The Beloit Turner School District administration presented the proposed 2020-21 school year budget of $16.8 million during a Board of Education meeting in July. The district plans to revisit the budget on the fourth Monday on October, or Oct. 26, to approve the original budget and certify the tax levy for the current academic year, said Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
The Blackhawk Technical College Board of Trustees approved its 2020-2021 budget in June. The budget takes into account the potential to incur a 25% cut in state aid funding and a 25% enrollment reduction, if needed, according to a budget summary published online by the college.