BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) has selected a silent-yet-lively hero to serve as its 2021 Honorary Chair—Snappy the Turtle.
The beloved mascot for the Beloit Snappers for decades will proudly serve as Honorary Chair, joining a long and distinguished list of filmmakers and promoters in the hallowed post.
BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard called Snappy a true son/daughter of Beloit who brought great joy to generations of baseball fans.
“He has also been a regular supporter of many important causes throughout the community,” Gerard said. “He’s a legend, inspiring young and old alike. It will be our honor to have him for 2021.”
Gateway Professional Baseball Corporate Sales Manager Riley Gostisha said Snappy served his time at Pohlman Field, and will always be remembered as a part of the Beloit minor league baseball history. Although the team will have a new mascot, Snappy will always be welcome to make appearances at the new stadium in the new era of minor league baseball in Beloit.
Gerard noted a large part of Honorary Chair duties are to physically attend all the events. With the majority of showings being virtual this year, those at BIFF thought a mascot might be the right candidate for the job. Although Snappy is quiet, Gerard said he has some moves.
“He knows how to play to the crowd,” he said.
Snappy will be on hand at the BIFF Reveal Party on Feb. 9 to help distribute the Beloit Daily News BIFF printed program. This year’s drive-through Reveal Party will include special guests and a few twists to fit the virtual nature of the season.
The party will take place from 6—8 p.m. at IronTek at 635 Third St. in the Ironworks campus. The Reveal Party is free and open to all.
“Snappy will be on hand to wave at passing cars,” Gerard said. “He may give us a few comments via an interpreter.”
Snappy is also expected to visit a number of the BIFF special events sprinkled throughout the 10-day film festival, Feb. 19-28.
The BIFF honorary chair has typically been held by nationally prominent actors, directors, filmmakers and promoters of the arts. Snappy will succeed last year’s Beloit native Stephanie Klett in the role.