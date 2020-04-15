BELOIT—Stakeholders involved in the Beloit Snappers downtown stadium project and team sale are looking to the future with optimism, even as COVID-19 pandemic concerns push back stadium construction plans.
Riverbed Stadium Authority representative John Gackstatter said construction mobilization for the $32 million stadium project in downtown Beloit is planned for late May or early June.
“We are full-steam ahead,” Gackstatter said.
Prior to the onset of COVID-19, stadium construction was expected to start on April 30.
Hendricks Commercial Properties is the developer on the project that is slated to bring a 3,500-seat stadium to the area along the eastern bank of the Rock River near Shirland Avenue and adjacent to the Beloit Transit System building near City Hall.
The stadium proposal was green lit by the Beloit City Council in February and a management agreement for operations of the team in 2020 was also approved in February.
Prospective Snappers owner Quint Studer conceded that 2020 “will be one of financial loss” due to the delay or potential postponement of the MiLB and Major League Baseball (MLB) seasons from COVID-19.
“The financial losses are taking place with all minor league teams,” Studer said. “Our management agreement has us responsible for any loses. We accept that, and look forward to a long relationship in Beloit.”
Studer highlighted the stadium project as having “such a great design.”
“It will continue to build on the momentum Beloit has,” Studer said.
The stadium is expected to be able to host various sporting events, concerts and community outings.
The ownership transfer of the team to Studer is on hold until both leagues reach a deal on the Professional Baseball Agreement (PBA), something Studer said could result in the MLB overseeing MiLB “more directly than they currently do.”
“My understanding is that those cities that are provided an affiliated franchise will be chose on stadium quality, especially player amenities, location and quality of ownership,” Studer said.
Studer said current Snappers staff would remain in place, with the focus on building skill sets and being ready for the 2020 season, whenever the all-clear is given from public health experts.
“Just like the stadium, it is full-speed ahead,” Studer said.
