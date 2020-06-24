Rock County reported 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as cases across the country continue to spike.
In total, Rock County reported 816 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, with Wednesday’s increase similar to when the county saw an increase of 22 cases from June 7 to June 8.
Four percent of Rock County virus tests processed on Wednesday were positive. The county’s peak daily positivity percentage to date was 33% on April 24 and the county’s peak for most new cases reported in one day to date was 41 on May 21.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,235 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 81 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 522 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Wednesday.
Wisconsin reported its third-highest, daily case total since June 3 on Wednesday, as 432 cases and seven deaths were reported. In total, Wisconsin has reported 25,763 cases and 757 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 17 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,933 cases and 85 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 560 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 527 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,937 cases and 93 deaths; Ogle County reported 238 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 257 cases and five deaths, state data from Wednesday shows.
On Wednesday, Illinois reported 715 new cases and 64 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 138,540 cases and 6,770 deaths.
A tally by Johns Hopkins University from Wednesday showed that the U.S. reported 34,700 new cases. There have been only two previous days that the country reported more cases (36,400 cases on April 9 and April 24), according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations and caseloads hit new highs in over a half-dozen states on Wednesday. After trending downward for six weeks, the U.S. caseload has been growing again for over a week, particularly in the South and West.
States that set single-day case records on Tuesday included Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.
