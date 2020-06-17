Rock County reported a half-dozen new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in Rock County continues to decrease since its peak on May 26 when 27 patients were admitted for treatment of COVID-19. On Wednesday, that number is down to seven patients admitted due to the virus, health department data shows.
In total, 767 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the first case was reported on March 14.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,000 cases and 31 deaths; Green County reported 78 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 481 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 256 cases and nine deaths were reported on Wednesday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 23,454 cases and 712 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 21 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,806 cases and 85 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 542 cases and 19 deaths and DeKalb County reported 499 cases and 16 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,872 cases and 88 deaths; Ogle County reported 233 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 231 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Wednesday shows.
On Wednesday, the IDPH reported 546 new cases on Monday and 87 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 133,639 cases and 6,398 deaths.
