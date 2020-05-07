Six additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the Stateline Area on Thursday, according to local health officials.
Two of the deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Rock County on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department reported 12 deaths and 324 cases in Rock County as of Thursday, an increase of 14 new cases from Wednesday out of a total of 232 tests processed by the health department.
A total of 6% of the 232 tests resulted in a positive COVID-19 case, the lowest percentage of daily tests that have come back positive since 2% reported on April 4.
Statewide, 5.7% of tests reported on Thursday resulted in a positive COVID-19 case, a decrease from 8% reported on Wednesday.
In Rock County, 44% of people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 18 and 44; 42% of the people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 45 and 64, and 14% are 65-years-old and up, with 44 people having recovered from the virus, health department data shows that reflects similar data published on Wednesday.
Hispanic and Latino Rock County residents also account for 45% of all cases, an increase of 2% from Wednesday. As of Thursday, 44 people have recovered in Rock County.
In the Rock County region, 447 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 226 cases and nine deaths in Walworth County; 21 cases and no deaths in Green County, Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Wisconsin, the state reached 9,215 confirmed cases and 374 deaths on Thursday, an increase of 314 new cases and 12 additional deaths from Wednesday, DHS reports.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday it awarded Wisconsin $6.05 million to 16 health centers in the state, including $242,809 to the Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC).
Nineteen percent of all Wisconsin cases (1,732) have resulted in hospitalization, DHS data shows. The state reported on Thursday the capacity to handle 14,797 daily COVID-19 tests at 51 labs in the state, the same as reported on Wednesday.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 52 new confirmed cases and four additional deaths, bringing the county’s total up to 786 cases and 26 deaths. Of the total number of cases, 172 people (22%) in Winnebago County have recovered, according to Health Department Director Sandra Martell.
Health department officials explained that 2,000 COVID-19 test specimens collected at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford had not been lost, but results from them had been delayed by a third party vendor.
The delay has caused people who were tested at the site to not yet receive notification about their results.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney sent a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday requesting state assistance in locating the tests.
Martell said Thursday that the county is now working with a “new lab” in processing the tests in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), assuring the public that all tests were cataloged.
“We are working the that lab to get paper copies as quickly as we can,” Martell said during Thursday’s news conference. “I want to reassure the public that your tests are not lost. We are going to be working to get those results out. I know this is very stressful for our population that have been tested at this site.”
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 168 cases and 11 deaths; 149 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 857 cases and 44 deaths in McHenry County; 139 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 78 cases in Stephenson County,IDPH data shows.
The IDPH reported an increase of 2,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 138 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total up to 70,873 cases and 3,111 deaths in 97 of the 102 counties in state.
