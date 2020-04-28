Rock County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the county added an additional 14 new confirmed cases, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, six people in Rock County have now died as a result of COVID-19 and no information was made available on Tuesday regarding the person’s age or gender.
Rock County reported a total of 178 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 21% or 37 people hospitalized in the county due to the virus, health department data shows. The county reported that 1,745 people have tested negative for the virus.
A total of 24 people in Rock County have recovered from COVID-19, the health department said.
A patient is considered recovered if it has been at least 30 days since they tested positive and have reported no symptoms for at least 72 hours to a public health nurse, health department guidelines show.
In counties in the Rock County region, 417 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 139 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 11 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Monday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 208 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional virus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday.
In Wisconsin, 6,289 confirmed cases and 300 virus-related deaths have been reported, DHS data shows.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County, Illinois, Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional virus-related deaths.
In total, Winnebago County has a total of 377 cases and 14 deaths due to COVID-19.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 81 cases and nine deaths; 82 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 552 cases and 31 deaths in McHenry County; 110 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 22 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data shows.
A spokesperson for Winnebago County could not be reached for comment about the number of hospitalizations.
in the county as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.