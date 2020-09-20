Active COVID-19 cases in Rock County continued to rise as six Beloit College students tested positive for the virus, it was announced on Sunday.
Those who have been identified as having close contact with the Beloit College students who tested positive will be contacted and then quarantined in accordance with public health guidelines. Students who test positive are put in isolation in a separate living spaces. Students who may have been exposed to COVID are quarantined for 14 days, often in their own rooms, according to information from the college.
According to the college’s website at beloit.edu, there are also two faculty or staff members who tested positive over the past 14 days.
There were 426 active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County according to Sunday’s report from the Rock County Health Department. It was the highest reported amount since data on the number of cases was made available on July 22 when there were 345 active cases listed. Active cases dropped to 137 on Aug. 18 in the county, and has steadily increased since then.
However, the positivity rate had dropped to 4% on Sunday, down from 13% on Saturday and 24% on Friday.
On Sunday, the Rock County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,231 cases and 32 deaths.
The health department estimates 34,128 people have tested negative and 1,773 people have recovered. There were 426 active cases as of Sunday.
Dane County reported 8,815 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 436 cases and 2 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,428 cases and 34 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,665 new cases and one additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 101,227 cases and 1,242 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 85,824 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 14,143 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Friday, the last data available, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 54 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 5,062 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 7.5%.
Boone County reported 1,026 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,440 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,406 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 622 cases and 6 deaths; Stephenson County reported 463 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 236 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,402 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 274,258 cases, including 8,450 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.