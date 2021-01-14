BELOIT—Growing up together in Beloit, siblings Jodi and Thad Regenold dreamed of careers in healthcare.
Years later, they accomplished that and more.
On Thursday, Thad, 43, gave the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to his older sister, Jodi, 47.
Jodi Regenold Neubauer is a registered nurse at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and has been helping out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Thad is a registered nurse at Beloit Area Community Health Center.
“The fact that I was fortunate enough to be able to give my sister her first injection, it means a lot,” Thad said.
As he gave his sister the shot, Thad thought back on their childhood memories, careers and Jodi’s positive influence that inspire him to become a nurse. He added it felt like “a little bit of a ‘give back’ situation.”
After spending several months witnessing first-hand the impact of COVID-19 on families, Jodi said she is filled with gratitude and hope regarding the vaccine.
“It is a very emotional process. I’ve seen how detrimental this disease is,” Jodi said. “This is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”
Jodi herself recently tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10 and has since recovered after experiencing mild symptoms. But her own battle with the disease had delayed her chance to get vaccinated.
She said antibodies last for a couple months, research shows, but it is not believed to offer lifelong immunity. Getting the vaccine, Jodi said, helps ensure that she remains covered and stays healthy.
“It gives your body that arsenal that says, ‘hey, I’ve got this, let’s fight it,’” Jodi said.
A friend pointed out that the sibling nurses represent a whole spectrum of the coronavirus pandemic, Jodi recalled.
Jodi said the first COVID-19 shot was “quick and easy,” and she does not know of anyone who has experienced major reactions to the vaccine.
Thad noted that Beloit Area Community Health Center, like other healthcare providers, works diligently to follow up with those who have been vaccinated to inquire about any potential side effects.
“This is a positive step towards getting back to normal. The public as a whole is really going to benefit once we really start to have the ability to vaccinate the public. The general populace is chomping at the bit, ready, waiting to get their call,” Thad said. “This is light at the end of the tunnel in each little glass vial.”
Jodi said she is excited for teachers, first responders and then the general public to be able to get the vaccine. She added she wants to thank community members for wearing masks, practicing social distance and taking other health precautions.
“It’s not easy, but it’s literally saving our lives,” Jodi said.
Speaking to the seriousness of COVID-19, Jodi said more healthcare workers have been lost in the last ten months than compared to the past 20 years. She has watched families say a final goodbye using FaceTime and knows healthy individuals who now have permanent cardiac damage.
Thad said the coronavirus does not discriminate, and he encourages community members to remain vigilant and hang onto hope.
Additionally, Thad said the Beloit Area Community Health Center has a call-back program, or “no waste list,” in an effort to prevent a single vaccine dose from going to waste before expiration.
For now, that list applies to healthcare workers in the area. Unassigned doses could also be given to police officers or firefighters, who are in the next group in line. The phone number is 608-361-0311.
“This is more precious gold than right now,” Thad said.
Thinking of their mother, Leslie, Jodi said it was exciting for the whole family to know the siblings are looking out for each other and also their communities.
Thad said the whole family will look back on Thursday as a proud, memorable moment. Jodi will always be his big sister, and he felt glad to see their mutual tradition of caring for others is alive and well.