SHOPIERE—One bar and restaurant is using technology and a little love to better serve area farmers.
Shopiere Tap, 5227 E. County Road J, is using Google Maps pins to find the locations of hungry farmers in their fields and deliver to them their favorite meals.
“We want to keep our farmers moving,” said Shopiere Tap owner Bill Perkins. “They are going into a year of total uncertainty.”
“When the season is on and we are working 15-hour days, it gets old carrying a lunch box. Getting lunch shouldn’t be a struggle,” said Avalon farmer Jeff Waller. “That half an hour or hour might make a difference between beating the rain or not.”
Bill Perkins said his wife, Audra, has been making field-side deliveries for several years.
“The guys would call and she’d take off running,” Perkins said. “Sometimes we might have to drive in the field and put it in four-wheel drive.”
Waller recalled when Audra Perkins would call him on her way through the area to see if he wanted a drop off. In more recent times farmers would text the Perkins with a Google pin of their location with their order.
A week or so ago Bill Perkins put up a Facebook post about it to remind residents of the service that is being offered without delivery charges.
“This has been a humbling experience for all of us. We want to pay it forward,” Perkins said.
Thousands of people viewed the post and commented with support.
“It kind of blew up,” Perkins said. “I was shocked. It might have been one of our best read posts ever.”
Perkins said he was impressed with the Google Maps technology.
“It’s pretty darn accurate, right down to a few feet,” he said.
The Shopiere Tap is not only making lots of field deliveries, but it has been feeding Beloit Memorial Hospital employees fajita meals thanks to a donation from The Morse Group electrical contractors in Beloit.
“What a humbling experience to trust us to take on dinners for 120 plus employees. It’s not just doctors and nurses but also the cleaning crew and security guards and all those standing behind the supporting them on the front line,” Perkins said.
Shopiere Tap, like other businesses, are struggling in light of shelter-in-place orders. It went from 29 staff down to seven. The business is applying for the Wisconsin Work-Share Program in hopes of bringing more staff back. Bill and Audra Perkins sometimes are working 12-14 hours to keep things going.
The Perkins have owned Shopiere Tap for the past eight years. Fortunately, they say lots of people have been ordering carry-out. Perkins praised Mark Finnegan for his Facebook page promoting local business titled “Save Our Local Businesses...NOW!!” which has brought in some new business in addition to “regulars.”
“It’s going strong and has a loyal customer base, especially with our agricultural families in this area,” Perkins said. “We have patrons as far as an hour away.”
Perkins said he hopes his story will inspire other local bars and restaurants to consider field side deliveries in rural areas.
“If we can go out 10 to 15 minutes, maybe another can go 10 to 15 minutes their way,” he said.
Waller said he enjoys Shopiere Tap’s burgers and fish fries. He said its deliveries to the field are pretty normal for his neighborhood.
“That’s what we do around here. It’s a good gesture, and it helps,” Waller said.
