SHARON—Looking for an outdoor activity to put on your calendar this holiday season?
Historic Downtown Sharon will be holding its 25th Annual Victorian Christmas, according to information from Historic Downtown Sharon board member Kim Jacobs.
Jacobs explained how Victorian Christmas is going back to its roots, with activities hosted primarily in the outdoors for safety reasons in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are already underway for the lighted horse-drawn carriages to return to the village’s downtown.
“In fact we have had people calling to have their horses added,” Jacobs said.
Music will be played in different areas throughout town. The Bell Tower Church (formerly The Methodist Church) will have a variety of music, Pats Brew and Que (formerly the Iron Horse) will have a band playing and The Sharon Historical Downtown also will have music.
Looking for a little small town fun? Downtown Historic Sharon is already scouting for all ages of volunteers to help with handing out brochures, doling out food, decorating and more. People can sign up for one task and then be done to enjoy the rest of the evening. Children are welcome to volunteer along with the adults. To sign up to volunteer, call 262-736-6246 or email historicdowntown@gmail.com.
People are encouraged to dress in Victorian Era attire, although it’s not required. Jacobs urges people to dress for the weather.
Victorian Christmas is always the first Friday in December from 5—9 p.m.
“Our food will be served in carryout containers that will be ordered at the door of the community center and tables are being placed directly across from there on the road or sidewalks,” Jacobs said.
Other pickup food options will include pork sandwiches, hot dogs, pies, chips, apple cider doughnuts, hot chocolate and coffee.
Vendors are also going to be set up on Plain Street.
Santa will be down at the gazebo to see children next to the village Christmas tree lighting, and a team of sled dogs will be on scene.
“There will be the kids area where kids can play period games and do some crafts. It gets their energy out while waiting for the parade to start. Kids and their parents like it,” Jacobs said.
Historic Downtown Sharon is also looking for vendors for Victorian Christmas.
Vendors will have a 10-by-10-foot outdoor spot for $10. Applications can be mailed to PO Box #528 Sharon, WI 53585. All applicants need to be signed up by Nov. 1, 2020 to guarantee space.