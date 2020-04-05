A second death due to COVID-19 was reported Sunday in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County reported 28 cases of COVID-19 and 699 negative test results, DHS data shows, with statewide totals including 2,267 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths as of Sunday.
DHS data shows that Walworth County reported 20 positive cases and Green County reported nine cases. In Dane County, 269 cases and eight deaths have been reported by DHS.
Wisconsin’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, said last week there were signs the state was “flattening the curve” related to overall virus cases reported daily by DHS, a sign that decreased movement by residents could be slowing the spread of the virus following the “Safer At Home” order by Gov. Tony Evers.
Projections from the Rock County Public Health Department show there could be more than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 by early May if safer-at-home and social distancing standards are not followed.
That likely won’t happen because many Rock County residents—more than needed to cause such a spike— are following state guidelines, said Nick Zupan, epidemiologist at the county health department.
Some information used to calculate the model has to be assumed, therefore it is not a pinpoint accurate prediction, Zupan said.
Models use national information, which assumes 12% of people who test positive for COVID-19 will require hospitalization and 30% of those hospitalized will need critical care, according to the health department’s website.
Models from the health department show the following:
• More than 8,000 people in Rock County could be infected with COVID-19 by May 8 if guidelines are not followed. More than 1,000 people would be hospitalized.
• More than 2,000 people could be infected with the disease by mid-June if half of the population adheres to the guidelines. Nearly 300 people would be hospitalized.
• If everyone follows guidelines, Rock County would peak at 557 cases in October with 66 people hospitalized.
The models did not account for how long people would be following safer-at-home guidelines, Zupan said.
Across Illinois, 11,256 cases and 274 COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as of Sunday afternoon.
A joint press release by northern Illinois health departments showed that all nine counties in the Rockford region have now reported positive cases of COVID-19.
In Winnebago County, 42 cases and one death have been reported, IDPH data shows.
A City of Rockford police officer tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to an announcement by the department. The officer is self-isolating at home and doing well, the department said.
Current guidelines include officers wearing personal protective equipment, including goggles, N95 masks and disposable gloves, on all calls for service or when expected to have contact with anyone in the general public closer than 6 feet. Officers will also have their temperatures taken at the beginning of every shift.
“Our people are our best asset and we will do anything and everything we can to keep them safe,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.
In the Winnebago County area, DeKalb County has 20 confirmed cases; followed by five in Ogle County and three cases in both Boone and Stephenson counties, IDPH reports.
Additional reporting provided by Adams Publishing Group Reporter Ashley McCallum.
