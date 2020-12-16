BELOIT—Prior to the Beloit School District Board of Education’s vote to postpone its decision on interim Superintendent Dan Keyser’s school reopening model at its Tuesday night meeting, there were several motions made and lots of discussion which led to the board’s decision.
“The comments made by students and families at last night’s board meeting were compelling and moving. It’s clear that we need an in-person option. The model that Dr. Keyser presented was thoughtful and provided something for every family. When things became confusing last night it was clear that we needed to step back and remember that we were preparing to take a vote to reopen in January to ensure the safety and communication necessary to do this properly,” Vice President Megan Miller said after the meeting.
First, board member Stephanie Jacobs made a motion to begin with a hybrid model with a provision that if a school closure is due to staffing shortage the superintendent would reopen the school once the shortage was eliminated. It was seconded by board member John Wong, however the motion didn’t come to a vote.
At that point, Wong moved to amend the motion to begin the hybrid model no later than Feb. 1, which was seconded by President Kyle Larsen and the motion carried.
The aye votes were Maria Delgado, Jacobs, Kyle Larsen and Wong. ‘Nay’ votes were Spencer Anderson, Amiee Leavy and Miller.
Leavy moved to amend Wong’s motion to add that the 14-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 tests locally would be at or below 10% following Rock County Health Department recommendations. That motion was seconded by Miller, but it failed. ‘Aye’ votes were Anderson, Leavy, Miller, and ‘nay’ votes were Delgado, Jacobs, Larsen and Wong.
Wong moved to call the question and end discussion, seconded by Larsen. The motion failed as Jacobs, Larsen and Wong voted in favor of it and Anderson, Delgado, Leavy and Miller voted against it.
Miller then moved to postpone the decision on any school reopening option to the next board meeting on Jan. 12. That motion was seconded by Delgado and the motion carried. Anderson, Delgado, Leavy and Miller voted in favor of the postponement while Jacobs, Larsen and Wong voted against it.