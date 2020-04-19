BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education is expected to vote Monday evening on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city, school district and Beloit Health System to authorize the health system to use Aldrich Intermediate School, 1859 Northgate Drive, as an alternate care site in the event of patient overflow due to COVID-19.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
In previous discussions, Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the site would be for non-COVID-19 patient overflow as the hospital already has converted one of its wings to being a dedicated COVID-19 unit.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, who is incident commander of the Beloit Emergency Operations Center, approached the district after it was determined Aldrich would be the best emergency operations center for the hospital due the school’s proximity to the hospital and its kitchen functions.
According to the MOU posted in online board documents, the district would suspend current operations and turn over the site to the health system within two days of notice by the health system.
If the facility is occupied by patients, the city shall take all steps to ensure that any equipment used by the health system is cleaned and disinfected prior to the facility being uses as a school site again.
The health system would use its best efforts to limit use of the facility to care of patients who do not have COVID-19. The health system also agrees to remove any patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 from the facility within 24 hours.
Use of the facility would be limited to the common areas, such as the cafeteria, kitchen, gymnasiums, hallways, main office and bathrooms and areas which utilities are located. Usage excluded include other office spaces, classrooms and storage and equipment closets.
The district authorizes use of its equipment such as computers, copying and fax machines.
The facility would be provided to the health system free of rent and utility costs. Each party will have its own insurance in place.
The agreement may be amended at any time by mutual agreement of all parties. Any party may withdraw from the MOU.
School board President Jeff Klett said the agreement has been a great cooperative effort between the city, district and the school district with the goal of benefiting the community.
“We hope we never have to use it,” Klett said.
