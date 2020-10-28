BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education unanimously passed a $127,008,219 budget for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, and set the tax levy for $17.5 million.
The budget included an amendment to give a $2 per hour pay increase for secretarial and support employees not to exceed $315,000. The 2020-2021 budget is down from the $129,209,445 budget in 2019-2020. Board member Spencer Anderson recused himself from the discussion and vote regarding the pay increase for secretarial and support employees due a conflict of interest as a family member of his is in the secretarial group.
The current operations budget for the School District of Beloit in 2020-2021 is $108,423,342 and the projected revenue for 2020-2021 is $105,155,116 resulting in a shortfall of $3,268,226.
The budget shortfall is due primarily to declining enrollment and will be taken from the fund balance. It would reduce the fund balance to $16,066,254 and would be 17.36% of the general fund expenditures. With district aiming to be between 14 and 25%, it’s a safe balance, said Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
The added pay increase for secretarial and support staff will not impact the mill rate. Under the approved budget, the mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. Last year the mill rate was $10.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home paid $1,030 in taxes for the year.
Health insurance premiums also went up 6% for a rough estimate of just under $1 million in added costs.
The proposed budget also included raises for all other staff. Teachers received salary increases totaling $662,566. These increases were approved with the compensation model approved by the board in 2019-2020 for professional educators. The proposed budget also includes a 1.81% Consumer Price Index, or cost of living increase, for all other district staff excluding professional educators and secretarial and support staff.
Armstrong said the secretarial support group has supported the district more than ever with distance learning and help with getting families and students engaged and have been “critically neglected for years.”
She suggested a pay increase of $2 per hour for each. The current starting wage, prior to the approved raise, for a beginning secretary is $15.19.
Armstrong said during distance learning the district is using less substitute teachers which would help offset the additional cost.
Board member Stephanie Jacobs said she was completely in favor of the $2 raise as she knows how hard they work, and that school secretaries can make or break a building. She added there also are phenomenal staff at Kolak Education Center.
“I can’t say how much I’m in favor of the $2 increase,” Jacobs said.