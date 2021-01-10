BELOIT — The Beloit School District Board of Education is poised to vote on whether to reopen schools for in-person learning at its Tuesday evening meeting. It will also consider a proposal to replace iPads with Chromebooks and get an update on the diversity of the district.
On Dec. 15, the board voted to postpone its decision on whether to move to a hybrid learning model of in-person and online learning until its Jan. 12 meeting. The decision was postponed after several residents spoke out in favor of reopening for in-person learning. On Tuesday, the board is expected to make a decision at its 7 p.m. meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. after public comment.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22. Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser has a hybrid model which could be approved resulting in in-person learning. The proposed cohort model for the district would be split into a group A of students coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning could watch the instruction from home.
At its business meeting, the board will vote on whether to approve a district student device refresh through Technology Resource Advisors Inc. for an amount not to exceed $2,000,000.
The student devices (iPads) currently in circulation range from five to seven years old, and many no longer hold a charge. The district normally refreshes its student technology every four to five years.
After reviewing many devices for accessibility, compatibility, availability, pricing, and functionality, administration is recommending the district refresh student devices with Chromebooks. PreK-3 Chromebooks would include a touchscreen while fourth through twelfth graders would have traditional Chromebooks with keyboards.
Earlier in the evening at the boards policy and personnel committee meeting at 4 p.m. Director of Human Resources Tonya Williams will present the diversity report showing data regarding the racial, ethnic and gender makeup of employees and students.