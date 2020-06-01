BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will be discussing short-term goals and interviewing interim superintendent candidates this week.
Following a Planning and Budget Committee meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the board will meet for a special meeting at 6 p.m. to vote on a contract with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to facilitate the creation of short-term goals for the summer of 2020 as well as district goals for the 2020-2021 school year. The contract will not exceed $1,600. The district strategic plan expires in June, according to Board President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said the board will hold a three-hour retreat in June with Interim Superintendent Sue Green and members of the cabinet to set district goals to be completed by Sept.1.
The board will meet again for a second three-hour retreat with the new interim superintendent and members of the cabinet to create district goals for the 2020-2021 school year.
On Wednesday and Thursday the board will interview interim superintendent candidates at 5 p.m.
Larsen said on June 9, Green will give an update on planning for the fall school year.
There are three options—students back full time, a hybrid mix or online and in-person or all virtual learning. Larsen said Green has been regularly meeting with other superintendents and the health department regularly to make plans and more updates will be coming soon.
Also a virtual graduation ceremony for Beloit Memorial High School students and families will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.