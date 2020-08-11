BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education board members had some disagreement over whether it was “micromanaging” the Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser during its Tuesday meeting.
The comments began when the board was discussing whether the superintendent has the right to close and open the schools during a pandemic as there is no policy on the issue.
Keyser told the board he’s been going to workshops and has learned, in the absence of policy, the superintendent is to make a decision. Then the board has the authority to draft a policy regarding the topic.
Board member Stephanie Jacobs said she was under the understanding the board’s role is to hire the superintendent, and to write policy and ensure it is being carried out.
“I’m afraid we are overstepping into micromanaging,” Jacobs said.
Board member John Wong said he agreed the board must be careful about overstepping its bounds and should let Keyser take the proper steps regarding potential school closures.
Board member Amiee Leavy told Keyser she was glad he is learning things at workshops the board approved and bringing them back to the district.
“But just because someone told you something in a workshop doesn’t mean that we have agreed to be governed by that. We have to stick to policy and where there are gaps in policy then we need to write the policy,” she said.
Leavy said the board never agreed to deferring to the superintendent if policy is vague.
Board President Kyle Larsen said Keyser is meeting with the Rock County Health Department and the board needs to trust the administration to make the decision.
As a retired administrator, Jacobs said she felt a little offended by the comment Leavy made toward Keyser regarding his involvement in the workshop. She said the board can make a policy but sometimes policies can be made for political reasons, something she wants the board to caution against. Jacobs said Keyser said he has been nothing but hard working and done nothing but ask for input and be an excellent listener.
Leavy asked Jacobs to please be clear where the offense occurred so she could understand it. At that point, Jacobs either left or was accidentally disconnected from the online meeting.
“Well that was convenient,” Leavy said.
Board member Maria Delgado said she would like to address what she considered to be disrespect by Leavy.
Delgado said she feels disrespected sometimes as a board member by comments and belittling. Delgado said administration and Keyser are being undermined with their skills and what they provide for the district.
“Even that comment you know that you just made about Stephanie, that’s offensive. So sometimes I think we do need to watch our words on how we convey a message,” Delgado said. “Sometimes our words come out very offensive towards people who deserve our respect.”
Leavy said she’s not interested in micromanaging anyone. Leavy said she didn’t feel she had been disrespectful, said she has not undermined anyone and was offended by the suggestion.