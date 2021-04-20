The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday the state has received more than $175 million in federal funding to develop a program to support school-based COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, and students.
A statewide testing program is currently being developed by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and schools will be able to choose from different testing options for the spring and summer and further options will be available in the fall for the 2021-2022 school year. More information will be available as plans for those options take shape.
In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it would be investing $10 billion to increase screening testing to help schools reopen, and an additional $2.25 billion to ramp up testing in underserved populations.
The news follows additional school-related COVID-19 that was previously announced. The School District of Beloit will receive over $30.5 million that equates to $5,292 per pupil. That total is the most out of local schools followed by Janesville receiving over $27.5 million ($2,915 per pupil); Beloit-Turner will receive $2.38 million ($1,479 per pupil).
In Rock County, 39,207 people (24%) have completed vaccination and 59,153 (36.2%) of residents have received at least one vaccine shot, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data. To-date, a total of 44.6% of people eligible in Rock County have received at least one vaccine shot and 30.9% of eligible residents have completed vaccination, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 69,973 people (24.6%) have completed vaccination out of a total 163,976 doses administered, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
In Wisconsin, a total of 3,920,796 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, representing 2,349,477 (40.4%) residents having received one shot and 1,636,333 (28.1%) of residents having completed vaccination, per DHS data.
In Illinois, a total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, representing 3,416,113 people (26.81%) having completed vaccination, IDPH data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 15,349 cases and 167 deaths. The health department reports a total of 14,834 people have recovered from the virus in the county and an estimated 348 cases remain active. As of Monday, the day most recent data was made available, a total of 10 patients were receiving care at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19.
Winnebago County reported 57 new cases an no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 31,230 cases and 459 deaths.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 805 cases and 8 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 591,636 cases and 6,718 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 97.3% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.5%.
In Illinois, a total of 2,587 cases and 9 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,306,787 cases and 21,694 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 4.5%.