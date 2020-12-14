Project 16:49 is holding the 7th Annual Santa’s Pub Crawl with all proceeds to benefit the nonprofit organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens.
As part of the socially-distant event participants can purchase a passport for $10 and get it stamped at 13 participating bars from now until Dec. 20.
After the passports get some stamps, participants can turn it in to be entered into drawing for more than a dozen prizes donated by the pubs.
Participants don’t have to visit every bar to be entered in the drawing. Each stamp will get someone entered, and any individual can be entered up to 13 times, according to Project 16:49 Communication and Development Assistant Rita Key.
“We are so blessed to have local pubs and community members that are supporting us and local small businesses this year through our annual pub crawl,” Key said.
The event runs through Dec. 20. People must turn in their passports by Dec. 22. They can leave the passports at one of the bars or send Project 16:49 a message via Facebook.
In addition the pubs all have unique drinks they have created, and the pubs will donate $1 from the sale of the special drinks to Project 16:49. Some of the holly jolly cocktails include The Grinch and the Yule Mule.
“And people can vote for their favorite drink. It’s an incentive for the pubs to create something to win a prize for the best drink,” Key said.
The following bars are participating: Legends, 11 N. Main St, Janesville; The Looking Glass, 18 N. Main St., Janesville; Bogey’s, 1700 N Washington St, Janesville; Willowdale Tavern, 5905 W, WI-11, Janesville; Drafthouse, 101 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville; Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, 24 N Main St., Janesville; O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub, 214 W. Milwaukee St, Janesville,; Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1802 Center Ave., Janesville; Sidelines 731 S. Wuthering Hills Dr., Janesille; Knute’s Bar & Grill, 206 E. Beloit St., Orfordville; Northleaf Winery, 232 S. Janesville St., Milton; Thirsty Badger, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit; and Wiggy’s, 9 North Parker Dr., Janesville.
There is also a raffle for cash prizes and tickets can be purchased at any one of the pubs for $5. The drawing will be held on the Project 16:49 Facebook page live on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. First prize will be 40% of how much cash is raised; second prize, 10%; and third prize is a $100 gift card to Woodman’s.
Last year Santa’s Pub Crawl raised about $9,000.
“Each year we strive to raise at least $10,000. We were a little short last year, and we are hoping to increase that this year,” Key said.
Project 16:49 runs Robin’s House for young women and The Transitional Living Program (TLP) house for young men ages 17 to 21. The organization also offers case management and advocacy services for all age homeless and unaccompanied youth. Project 16:49 also gives kids identified as homeless or unaccompanied hygiene products, school supplies, socks, blankets, single serving meals and more.
One of the big challenges for helping unaccompanied youth, when schools are not open for in-person learning, is reaching out and finding them. Many are also struggling with not only a place to stay at night but during the day.
Any kind of check or cash donations can be sent to Project 16;39, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville WI 53545.
For more information visit project1649.org.