BELOIT — Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with a little help from Caritas Executive Director Max Dodson, were offering holiday food packages on the go and toys to families on Wednesday.
The distribution ran from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. Wednesday with plans for staff to again serve today at the same time. Families had the opportunity to drive through the parking lot at Caritas, chat with the Claus couple and haul off with the fixings for a feast.
Packages included boxed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, a pie, a dozen dinner rolls and a ham. Those with children under age 12 also were given boxes of wrapped gifts to distribute to the wee ones. Families who had signed up previously could note the age and gender of their children for a special and fitting gift.
While Caritas, a food pantry at 2840 Prairie Ave., usually caps the Christmas package giveaway to 300 families, it expanded the limit this year to help more people in the pandemic with a record-setting 365 families receiving the packages.
“We had a half a dozen volunteers here last night who did the packing. The 365 bags were packaged in about an hour and 45 minutes,” Dodson said.
In addition to the 365 packages, Dodson said Caritas will be passing out 200 gift boxes Monday filled with $44 worth of dry goods thanks to a donation from Alliant Energy.
“We are serving 565 families with some sort of a Christmas package,” Dodson said. “The Alliant donation includes a $15 gift certificate for Butterball items.”
Despite the pandemic, Caritas’s overall numbers of families served, 677 during the past two months, is about the same as last year.
Dodson speculates it could be attributed to employment opportunities in the food processing sector and at Amazon.
He also said many charities have been stepping up as well as the School District of Beloit which is providing breakfast and lunches for children via its grab n’ go meals program.
“It’s a good support to our community as well,” he said.
Caritas is open for service, as a drive through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.—2:15 p.m.; and Thursday from 10 a.m.—12:15 p.m. People must have their identification ready. Households receive a 10 pound box of dry goods, bread, fruits, vegetables, a deli item and a package of frozen meat.
For more information on services or people can call Caritas at 608-362-4403 or visit www.caritasbeloit.org.