BELOIT — Mike Carnes was thrilled to finally get a haircut on Wednesday. His tresses were already a bit on the shaggy side before the temporary shutdown of hair salons occurred. He said his wife kindly offered to try to give him a buzz cut after Googling it.
“I said ‘take your time,’” Carnes joked.
Desiree Scheu, the owner of the Beloit Cost Cutters inside the Beloit Walmart as well as two franchises in Janesville, said the businesses reopened on Thursday, May 21 with lots of changes.
Because of social distancing and the need to space out stations, only five stylists were working at the Beloit location.
Employees were wearing masks and sanitizing their work stations before and after customers. To allow enough time for all the cleaning, a half-hour was marked off for each appointment.
Customers were adjusting to having to reserve appointments and wear masks. The seating out front was removed to offer more space.
While walk-ins were allowed, it was difficult to squeeze any unexpected customers in which was a big culture shift for Cost Cutters.
While haircuts were allowed, there was no face-to-face contact. No beard trims were being done because men are required to wear masks. Eyebrow waxes, however, were allowed as customers and staff could wear masks and goggles to get the job done.
As of Wednesday, the business was booked solid through Saturday. For Scheu, it was a challenging and new era. She’s owned the Beloit Cost Cutters for 22 years, and she opened the Janesville location on Milton Avenue back in 1985.
The shutdown had been devastating for her and employees. She had remained busy working during the shutdown as she tried to help her employees get unemployment benefits as well as prepare for the new changes. Despite the work, she was glad to be back and see many familiar faces again.
Missy Bell, an independent contractor at Lolligags, 1160 Cleveland St., never forgets the Friday she found out the salon was closing. She was leaving work at 4 p.m. and heard it would be shut down by 5 p.m.
The unknown had been devastating as she didn’t know if she should postpone or cancel customer appointments the next day.
She returned to work on Saturday and has been working 16-hour days to not only recoup income, but to reconnect with customers.
“It’s therapy for all of us,” Bell said. “Our customers are our family. We miss each other so much.”
The past two-and-a-half days Bell said her phone has been ringing off the hook, mostly with people from outside of the Beloit area seeking appointments.
“It’s people from area codes I don’t even recognize,” she said.
For now Bell is booked up solid for the next week.
Laurie Redieske, a stylist and co-owner of Lolligags with her husband, barber Josh Redieske, said she was thrilled to be back. The Redieskes along with Bell were unable to obtain unemployment or grants.
“It’s challenging with time constraints but we are so happy to be back after being off and unpaid for two-and-a-half months. It’s busy getting back and well worth it,” Laurie Redieske said.
Laurie Redieske said there was a lot of work to reopening, including her husband having to hang plexiglass between nail client and nail technician for safety. In order to keep spacing between stations and keep people working, stylists are working different schedules.
“A lot of people we have seen for 20-25 years. They are like family and you miss those people in your life.”
Laurie Redieske said she believes the business will remain strong with the staggered shifts.
“We have more of a family atmosphere here and our clients take very good care of us,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.