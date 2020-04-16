MADISON—Schools in Wisconsin will be closed for the remainder of the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year as Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s “Safer At Home” order until late May.
The announcement by Evers extends the order that was set to expire on April 24 to remain in place until May 26, or until a superseding order is issued.
The order does allow for certain activities to start up again, while nonessential businesses remain closed and nonessential travel is strongly discouraged.
“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working,” Evers said. “That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet. As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge.”
Some easing restrictions include alowing nonessential businesses to resume activities such as deliveries, mailings and curbside pickup.
Public libraries may now provide curbside pickup of books and other library materials. Golf courses may open with scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only, while clubhouses remain closed.
The announcement also follows an agreement by six Midwest governors on reopening the states’ economies and lifting stay-at-home restrictions.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 3,875 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 197 deaths, an increase of 154 cases and 15 additional virus-related deaths from Wednesday. A total of 1,121 COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalizations, DHS data shows.
Rock County reported one additional case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total up to 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four deaths. In total, 38.9% of cases in Rock County have resulted in hospitalizations as 1,108 people have tested negative for the virus, according to DHS data.
In counties in the Rock County region, 352 cases and 16 deaths (one new case and three new deaths) have been reported in Dane County; 71 cases and three deaths (22 new cases and two deaths) in Walworth County; nine cases and no deaths in Green County (no new cases) from Wednesday to Thursday,.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In total, 144 cases and eight deaths have been reported in the county directly to the south of Beloit.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 16 cases and one death (two new cases); 39 cases and one death in DeKalb County (four new cases); 29 cases (one new case) in Ogle County; nine in Stephenson County (no new cases) and 279 cases in McHenry County with 13 deaths.
(15 new cases and two additional deaths), from Wednesday to Thursday reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Thursday that the state will expand COVID-19 testing to include anyone with symptoms, even those without a doctor’s order thanks to newly-added testing capacity and testing supply acquisitions.
Across Illinois, 25,733 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths were reported on Thursday by IDPH, an increase of 1,140 new cases and 125 deaths from Wednesday.
In the U.S., 629,264 COVID-19 cases and 26,708 deaths were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday.
