BELOIT - Beloit College alumna Angela Russell, who graduated in 1999, will deliver the 170th annual Beloit College commencement address on May 28.
Selected by senior class officials, Russell will address the graduating class and their families via YouTube during a three-day commencement celebration.
“We are honored to have Angela share her story at this year’s graduation,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. “She is a game-changing member of our Beloit College family and a fearless leader in uncharted territories of public health and social justice. We believe her story will inspire our students as the next generation of boldly innovative leaders.”
Russell serves as CUNA Mutual Group’s vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion, a program she developed. CUNA Mutual Group is a financial services trade association that provides insurance and insurance products to credit unions and credit union customers.
As an undergraduate at Beloit College studying biochemistry, Russell was involved in an AIDS education task force as well as Black Students United, and served as a peer career advisor. A summer internship with the state health department in Madison, which focused on the mortality disparity between Black and white women with breast cancer, ignited Russell’s interest in public health and epidemiology.
Following graduation from Beloit College in 1999, she earned a master's degree in population health sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Since then, Russell has served in various roles in public health, including serving as a health equity coordinator for Public Health in Madison and Dane County and community engagement lead for the National County Health Rankings & Roadmaps Program at the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
“Who I am today, and my interests in the social determinants of health, started at Beloit College,” Russell said. “The values of my liberal arts education have come in handy throughout my entire career and taught me how to do my job effectively. I’m very proud to share this important moment with the class of 2021 and hope to inspire my fellow Beloiters as they embark on a new chapter."
After landing at CUNA Mutual Group in 2015, she was promoted to her current role, where she leads the development, direction and implementation of short and long-term strategies and programs that support diversity, equity and inclusion. Russell is a former board member of the Board of the Urban League of Greater Madison and Community Shares of Wisconsin.
For more information on the 2021 commencement ceremony, visit www.beloit.edu/commencement.