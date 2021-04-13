ROCKTON—Rockton Township Historical Society, 529 Green St., has a big fundraising sale planned this spring, as well as a series of historic tours set for this summer with a co-host.
RTHS will be holding a trash to treasure sale set for May 14 and 15 from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Society to pay its utility bill, according to RTHS Secretary Linda Sonneson and President Marilyn Mohring.
Indoor and outdoor items for sale will include some light furniture, art deco lamps, a bird cage and more unique items.
“Two different people moved away, and they gave us a lot of things. Members will be cleaning out their attics and gathering up items,” Sonneson added.
The commissioner for the tours, Mary Ann Mathwich, said RTHS and the Rockton Historic Preservation Commission are joining forces to offer three historical walking tours this summer.
The first tour is set for June 9 at 6 p.m. Strollers can learn about Greek Revival architecture, a devastating fire, 1930s gangsters and more in Rockton. People will meet at Settlers Park.
“We’ve done this in the past. Last year we skipped it because of COVID-19, but we hope we can pull it off this year,” Mathwich said.
The July 21 walk at 6 p.m. will feature firefighting history, secret societies and the structure that gave Rockton its early beginnings.
The Aug. 11 walk at 6 p.m. will provide information on the water power district. After walking across the bridge to a residential area, strollers will discover more about Greek Revival architecture in residential buildings.
All of the participants for the walks will gather at the west end of Settlers Park. Those dates and times could change if the health department issues any new guidelines.
“We are hoping people are comfortable, and we will be paying attention to what the health department guidelines are to ensure we will accommodate them. Hopefully people are eager to get out and learn something new,” Mathwich said.
For more information people can visit the RTHS website at http://rocktontownshiphistoricalsociety.com.
Organizers are not planning on requiring registration now, although it could change.
Sonneson and Mohring said the hope is to have the RTHS museum open this summer.
“We’ve cleaned and fluffed things up and are ready to go,” Sonneson said.
Despite COVID-19 the Society stayed active through the winter and had a good turnout from Santa’s Attic sales, which went well.
“We already have a lot for next year—nice things and an abundance of cookie jars in every shape and color you could want,” Sonneson said.
Mohring noted the Society archives information on all of the historic houses in town, who lived in them, old pictures of them and histories of the sites. People with an older Rockton home are invited to come down and discover the history of their houses.
RTHS’s sizeable manuscript collection includes Mack, Talcott and other First Settler’s letters, legal documents, pictures, family trees and family items.