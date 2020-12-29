ROCKTON—Rockton Township Historical Society, 529 Green St., has been getting creative to pay for its new roof and other maintenance.
The historical society’s Santa’s Attic sales in November and December brought in $2,760 thanks to the work of President Marilyn Mohring, Secretary Linda Sonneson and other volunteers.
The roof was replaced early this fall as two sections on the carriage house were from 2001 and 2003. The total cost was $11,000.
To help drum up some funds, the Society carried on with plans for its Second Annual Santa’s Attic Sale during the holiday season following its Trash to Treasures sale outdoors in July.
Although the museum was closed for visitors due to the pandemic this summer, a few tireless volunteers kept busy behind the scenes as they rounded up items for resale.
In addition to collecting donations of gently-used Christmas items, Sonneson combed through estate sales.
“That’s my entertainment,” Sonneson said.
She would purchase what would be left over from the Christmas merchandise if it looked enticing.
She then started sorting, packing and storing items either in the basement or a storage unit.
Meanwhile Mohring took home a lot of the wreaths that needed resuscitation. She would fluff and redecorate them to get them ready for the sale. Wreaths, as well as miniature trees and ornaments have been hot sellers at the sale.
The sales were a big hit with the first level full of Christmas items. Volunteers had covered the cases of historical items in white paper to give the carriage house more of a “store” vibe.
Mohring said there were enough volunteers to limit the amount of people inside at one time and keep them socially distant. The sale was held for two weekends in November and with the third sale coinciding with Rockton Christmas Walk.
“It was a lot of fun, the weather was good and we had a lot of people who came back two or three times,” Sonneson said.
Now that the sale is over, those at the Society are planning a cleanup day in January or February to get the displays back in order.
Perhaps by March, Sonneson said they may start rescheduling some regular programming and events.
“We have been closed but hoping to be open for regular hours to do tours next summer,” Sonneson said