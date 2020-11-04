ROCKTON—The faces have changed over the years and membership has surged and waned.
But some things remain the same.
“It’s really a group of dedicated women,” said Jerri Noller, President of the Rockton Woman’s Club.
The group had planned to celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, but with the COVID-19 outbreak it has decided to wait until the spring of 2021 for festivities.
The early purpose of the club was to promote and elevate the interests of women, encourage them to obtain knowledge and unite them in a thinking group for mutual benefit, Noller said.
Back then, the bi-weekly meetings were held in homes. There were no fees and programs were given by club members. Some of their areas of study included Russia, French literature and modern Japan.
Over the years, the focus turned more to socializing and philanthropy.
The following is a summary of the club’s progress over 125 years:
· The beginning was in 1895-1896 and consisted of 27 members.
· The group was supportive of the women’s suffrage movement up to 1920 when the 19th Amendment was approved.
· By 1930, membership grew to 35 and meetings were held in local churches or other facilities instead of homes.
· In 1936, the hostess committee prepared casserole lunches for meetings.
· In 1937, the club became a sponsor for the Girl Scouts until the 1990s when scout membership declined.
· By 1941, membership was up to 50 women.
· From 1950-2000, membership soared, with the highest number, about 120.
· In 1955, meeting months were changed from September to May instead of October to June. The first fall meeting was and is still always a tea.
· In 1995, the Rockton Woman’s Club held its centennial celebration. The fall tea honored all past presidents, an October style show and luncheon was held at the Holiday Inn in South Beloit.
· Currently, the group meets monthly and makes a donation for a community need as well as donates a book annually to the Talcott Free Library.
“In the old days, not many of the women worked,” said Pat Hopkins, club historian and member of 70 years.
However, in today’s world where many women are in the workforce, that has changed membership and attendance significantly.
Ironically, the club is now back down to about 31 members.
“A lot of older women don’t want to be committed to an organization or they are taking care of grandchildren,” Noller added.
Members still meet for lunch in local restaurants and have a couple meetings a year in the church where they can socially distance.
Part of the social fun over the years has been taking day trips. Some of those trips have included: The Domes in Milwaukee, Lake Lawn Lodge, White Pines Theater, the Logan Anthropology Museum in Beloit, School for the Visually Impaired in Janesville, the Clock Tower Inn in Rockford, Navy Pier in Chicago for the flower show at the McCormick Place and Oregon, Ill. to the Maxson Restaurant.
“On our 100th anniversary we went to Dubuque gambling,” Noller said.
That trip filled three buses.
And there were numerous style shows. Some at the Wagon Wheel, the Beloit YWCA and more. One year, McNeany’s department store in Beloit sponsored a fashion show.
“The members were the models,” the women said.
There were also holiday parties, a musical program at Christmas time, and programs on such interests as button collecting, floral arranging, stitchery, appraisal of dolls and engraving.
The club also remembers past members.
“Every year we have a memorial for those who have passed,” said Hazel Black.
When asked what the future of the club will be, the response was cautious, but hopeful.
“We’re hanging on by our finger nails, like all organizations; we will hang on as long as we can,” Noller said.
“The club survived the influenza epidemic in 1918—the records show that meetings were suspended from February 1918 well into 1919. The club survived and thrived over the next 100 plus years and the club will survive this pandemic as well.”