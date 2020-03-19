ROCKTON—Rockton Village Hall is closed to the general public and will remain closed through April 6.
Village staff will be available to assist residents by phone or by email during regular business hours—8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bill payments can be accomplished by dropping payments into the drop box located at the entrance to Village Hall. Otherwise, residents can pay bills to the village by using the village online bill payment system or by calling 815-624-7600.
No late fees will be assessed to water or sewer bills in the village in the months of March or April.
For more information, call Village Hall, visit the village website at www.rocktonvillage.com or visit the Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.