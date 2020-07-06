ROCKTON—Those seeking a little retail therapy in the outdoors will want to mark their calendars for the Downtown Rockton Sidewalk Sales, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.—10 p.m. on July 17 and 18.
“It will be a low-key opportunity for people to get out. A lot of businesses will have fun sales and activities that weekend,” said Tricia Diduch, planning and development administrator for the village of Rockton. “We thought it was an opportunity to bring people back downtown a little bit in a safe way.”
The first block of main street with businesses, such as Fibs and Rookie’s Pub and Grill, will be closed off with extra seating in the middle of the street. The Hawick Street businesses, such as Sanctuary Spa, will be hosting activities at Settler’s Park where more seating will be available. In total, there will be 20 businesses with special sales and activities.
Jill Rae Finally Art will host a birdhouse painting activity. The birdhouses will later be placed up and around downtown.
A map with all the participating businesses will be on the Downtown Rockton Sidewalk Sales website.
To be safe, people are asked to wear masks. Volunteers will be posted at the entrances reminding people to wear masks, ensuring socially distance requirements are met and keeping tabs on the event.
During the sidewalk sales, the Rockton Township Historical Society will be hosting a Trash to Treasures Sale from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. each day. Visitors will be asked to wear masks.
Tables of gently used goodies will be inside and outside the museum at 529 Green St. Items collected include a wide array of surprises ranging from a kite and chandelier to tools, decor, housewares, jewelry, a pair of cowboy boots and much more.
“We have a little bit of everything,” said Society Board Secretary Linda Sonneson.
All proceeds will benefit the museum. During the sale visitors are welcome to look around the museum.
“It’s a great chance to get everybody together,” Sonneson said.
Sonneson said the museum is now open by appointment only. Tours can be provided but they have to be arranged. For more information people can call 815-624-8200. People are welcome to come visit again and see the museum’s new sign and collections on Rockton history.
“This is also a good time for people to research things. They have plenty of time and can do it at their leisure,” she said. “We have the history of many of the historic buildings and homes in town.”
Sonneson encouraged people to stay-tuned as the museum hopes to bring its Santa’s Attic sale back this holiday season if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.