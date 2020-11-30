ROCKTON—The 36th Annual Rockton Christmas Walk may not feature its signature parade and beloved ugly sweater pub crawl due to COVID-19 this year, but there will be plenty of other ways to celebrate safely.
The weekend will kick off with lighted displays in Settlers Park, 125 Hawick St., created by local businesses and organizations, starting on Friday. Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The lights will remain up through Jan. 3 so the public can see them at their leisure.
“There is no special ceremony for kicking it off, but 5 p.m. is the start time. It takes the places of the lighted parade this year, and it seems like it’s pretty popular so far,” said Tricia Diduch, planning and development administrator for the village of Rockton.
On Saturday, Dec. 5 from noon—4 p.m. Santa Claus will make a visit to Settlers Park. Diduch said he will be set up in the gazebo. Those who visit him will have to wear masks, stay with their group and keep 6 feet apart from other groups. Santa’s visits will be socially-distant with no lap sitting. Some pictures will be allowed and kids can chat with their jolly friend from a distance. After people see Santa they can continue along the park path to see miniature horses courtesy of Rockton natives Trudy and Tim Burke of Burke’s Dixieland Miniatures.
“People can stop, visit and pet each horse in the same area as the lighted displays,” Diduch said.
On Saturday, visitors also can enjoy carriage rides at Settlers Park from noon—4 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 6 there will be a hot cocoa crawl with mug pick up from noon—3 p.m. at village hall, 110 E. Main St. Diduch noted the order period for the mugs has closed.
The snow queen and snow princess in their special Christmas outfits will be at the GEM Shop, 110 W. Main St., on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required, people must be socially distanced in line and can visit with the ladies from a distance.
Diduch said the Rockton Lions Club is having its Wimpy Fund Auction online which closes Saturday night at www.silentauctionpro.com
Proceeds from the auction will go to provide food baskets and gifts for needy families.
Starting Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday evening, Dec. 6, Rockton residents are invited to light up with LED luminaries in their walkways. Starting Monday, Nov. 30, pre-made luminary bags will be in the foyer entrance at Village Hall that include a LED candle. A small donation of 50 cents a bag can be left in the foyer which is open 24/7.
This weekend will feature a couple of Beloit holiday-related activities as well.
The Downtown Beloit Association’s (DBA) Holidazzle will be held Friday, Dec. 4 from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Beloit. Although there won’t be a trolley or vendors and food inside stores this year, many businesses will be holding sales and getting in the holiday spirit.
People can show their receipts to DBA staff at its offices at 557 E. Grand Ave. after shopping at Holidazzle, for a chance to win 10 $100 Downtown Beloit gift cards. For every receipt over $10 they get an entry to win.
Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties’ Seventh Annual Gingerbread Extravaganza fundraiser will be held as a drive-through event on Saturday morning in Beloit’s Eclipse Center parking lot. However, on Monday organizers said it had already sold out.