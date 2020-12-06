ROCKTON — The 36th Annual Rockton Christmas Walk was bustling with festive outdoor activities this weekend. From lighted displays to carriage rides and visits with Santa Claus, there were lots of visitors with big smiles under their masks.
It was a safe event where people could feel the Christmas spirit, according to Tricia Diduch, planning and development administrator for the village of Rockton.
The weekend kicked off with 22 lighted displays in Settlers Park, 125 Hawick St., created by local businesses and organizations. The displays will remain up through Jan. 3 so the public can see them at their leisure.
Diduch said it was an overwhelming and pleasant surprise how much time and energy local businesses put into the various outdoor attractions which made for “selfie” great backdrops. Sugar Britches, in cooperation with other business volunteers, had the largest display consisting of a “Candyland” complete with big faux lollipops, candy canes, a gingerbread house, bridge and lagoon.
On Saturday, Old Settlers Park had a steady stream of visitors to its carriage rides and Santa Claus, who was chatting with kids from a distance.
Another attraction was miniature horses courtesy of Rockton natives Trudy and Tim Burke of Burke’s Dixieland Miniatures. Two miniatures were donning silk poinsettias, one had a unicorn horn and another had angel wings.
Trudy Burke said the ponies typically are in the lighted parade and dressed in battery-operated lights.
“I was really happy when they contacted us for a display, having kids pet them and take their pictures,” Burke said. “The ponies are having fun, eating all the grass they can find.”
“It’s a cute little idea and close to home,” said Brande Austin who came to Christmas WAlk with husband Dan Austin and kids Kaleigh Austin, 3, and Myles Austin, 2. The family was first visiting with the miniature ponies.
Dan and Brande said they were going to have a carriage ride and find something to eat.
Families were also lining up, 6 feet apart, for the chance to chat with Santa. Emma Nieva, 7, told Santa she wanted a tie-dye kit and Alyssa Gulik, 7, said she wanted a bike and laptop. Alyssa’s parents Dana and Joe Gulik and Emma’s parents Kate and Homar Nieva said it was a wonderful event. They said they missed the outdoor concerts in Rockton since the pandemic. They said the event was a good way to get the kids out in nice weather to enjoy the day.
The fun didn’t stop on Saturday. Diduch said there was to be a hot cocoa crawl with mug pick up at village hall on Sunday as well as an appearance by the snow queen and snow princess in their special Christmas outfits at the GEM Shop.